Audit of Saskatchewan First Nations group questions millions of dollars in spending

By Alessia Passafiume A forensic audit of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says more than $34 million of the organization’s spending between April 2019 and March 2024 was “questionable,” unsupported or ineligible. The forensic audit, conducted by KPMG for the federal government, examined federal funds provided by Indigenous Services Canada to the organization, which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan. The department said last March the audit would review more than $141 million in funding provided since April 2019. The audit found that $25 million of the $30 million the organization received for COVID-19-related funding was spent in a way that was “questionable.” It also said KPMG couldn’t determine if any of the personal protective equipment purchased with the money was distributed to the communities FSIN represents. The audit…



