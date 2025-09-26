National News
ticker

Gov. Gen. Simon ‘deeply committed’ to French training as criticism continues

September 26, 2025 31 views

By Sarah Ritchie Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has taken 324 hours of French classes since she was appointed to the viceregal office in 2021, at a cost of more than $52,000. The updated numbers were provided by her office in response to questions from the Bloc Québécois. Simon has promised to learn French since her appointment and her office says she’s “deeply committed” to continuing the lessons and continues to practise. The Bloc says her training to date, which works out to an average of less than two hours of classes per week, is not enough to really learn a language. Simon was criticized during an official visit to Quebec last fall because she was not able to hold a conversation in French. Simon, who was born in the Nunavik…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Audit of Saskatchewan First Nations group questions millions of dollars in spending

September 26, 2025 25

By Alessia Passafiume A forensic audit of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says more than…

Read more
National News

Audit of Saskatchewan First Nations group questions millions of dollars in spending

September 26, 2025 73

By Alessia Passafiume A forensic audit of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says more than…

Read more