MCA joins in growing coalition to denounce Bill 97

September 26, 2025 151 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (MCA) has come out in opposition to Bill 97, after negotiations between the provincial government and the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador (AFNQL) broke down for the second time. In a press release, MCA cited cutbacks to environmental regulations in the forestry bill as posing a serious risk to the community’s right to hunt, fish and gather medicine from the land. “These are rights Onkwehón:we have exercised since time immemorial,” the MCA stated. On Monday, AFNQL alongside 19 others First Nations, labour unions and environmental protection agencies across Quebec issued a joint statement calling for Bill 97 to be withdrawn in its entirety. While MCA did not participate in this joint statement, it’s still…

