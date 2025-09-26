National News
Conservative Rustad says private property rights, Indigenous title cannot coexist

September 26, 2025 193 views

By Wolfgang Depner B.C.-Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad says “Indigenous rights and private property rights cannot coexist” and called on the Supreme Court of Canada to resolve the conflict as soon as possible. Rustad’s comments came Thursday after a B.C. Supreme Court judge determined last month that the Cowichan Tribes have the right to 7 1/2 square kilometres of land in Richmond, ruling that land titles granted by government, including private property, were invalid. The City of Richmond, the province and the Musqueam First Nation have announced appeals of the decision, but Rustad said the Supreme Court of Canada needs to resolve the issue as quickly as possible through the reference procedure, which allows the federal government to ask the court to rule on foundational questions. “Do private…

