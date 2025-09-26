Quebec scraps forestry bill after pushback from Indigenous leaders, environmentalists

The Quebec government is scrapping a contentious forestry reform bill that has sparked opposition from Indigenous leaders and environmental groups. Quebec Premier François Legault announced the news Thursday during a meeting of the Quebec federation of municipalities. The bill was tabled this spring by the former forest minister in an effort to protect communities dependent on the commercial forestry industry. The legislation would have divided public forests into zones designated for conservation, multi-purpose use or forestry. It was strongly criticized by environmental groups as well as Indigenous leaders, who said reserving vast swaths of forest for logging infringed on their rights. Former forest minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina, who tabled the bill, was shuffled from cabinet this fall and later resigned from the party. This report by The Canadian Press was…



