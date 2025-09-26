National News
ticker

Quebec scraps forestry bill after pushback from Indigenous leaders, environmentalists

September 26, 2025 141 views

The Quebec government is scrapping a contentious forestry reform bill that has sparked opposition from Indigenous leaders and environmental groups. Quebec Premier François Legault announced the news Thursday during a meeting of the Quebec federation of municipalities. The bill was tabled this spring by the former forest minister in an effort to protect communities dependent on the commercial forestry industry. The legislation would have divided public forests into zones designated for conservation, multi-purpose use or forestry. It was strongly criticized by environmental groups as well as Indigenous leaders, who said reserving vast swaths of forest for logging infringed on their rights. Former forest minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina, who tabled the bill, was shuffled from cabinet this fall and later resigned from the party. This report by The Canadian Press was…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Gov. Gen. Simon ‘deeply committed’ to French training as criticism continues

September 26, 2025 32

By Sarah Ritchie Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has taken 324 hours of French classes since she…

Read more
National News

Audit of Saskatchewan First Nations group questions millions of dollars in spending

September 26, 2025 25

By Alessia Passafiume A forensic audit of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says more than…

Read more