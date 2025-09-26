Hudson’s Bay gets court permission to auction off its ‘retail era’ art, artifacts

By Tara Deschamps Canadians hoping to get their hands on treasures from Hudson’s Bay won’t have to wait much longer for the chance. An Ontario court approved a November auction of 4,400 items belonging to the fallen retailer on Thursday. The trove Judge Peter Osborne is allowing to be sold includes more than 1,700 pieces of art and about 2,700 artifacts. Though the company has yet to reveal exactly what will be up for grabs, a lawyer for the firm says the items are from Hudson’s Bay’s “retail era,” rather than its fur trading days. A source familiar with the collection, who was not authorized to speak publicly, has told The Canadian Press the collection includes paintings, paper documents and even collectible Barbie dolls. A full list of items and…



