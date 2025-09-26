National News
Police probe threats of violence aimed at businesses linked to B.C. ostrich cull

September 26, 2025 135 views

By Brieanna Charlebois and Ashley Joannou Businesses across British Columbia linked or thought to be associated with a planned cull of about 400 ostriches have been “flooded” with calls and emails with “language intended to intimidate,” the RCMP say. The birds have been spared for now with an interim stay by the Supreme Court of Canada, but Mounties say they are launching an investigation into “escalating threats of violence” against businesses that may or may not be helping the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The agency ordered the cull after birds at Universal Ostrich Farms began dying of avian flu last December, but the farm fought it in court and on social media. The CFIA says it will comply with the stay and file a response with the High Court, while…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
