National News
ticker

About one in three Canadians say country belongs to Indigenous people: poll

September 30, 2025 131 views

By Catherine Morrison As people across the country gather for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a new poll suggests Canadians are divided about whether the country belongs primarily to Indigenous Peoples. The Leger poll of 1,627 people conducted between Aug. 29 and 31 for the Association for Canadian Studies suggests 38 per cent of Canadians believe Canada belongs “first and foremost” to Indigenous Peoples. Another 43 per cent of Canadians who responded don’t agree with that sentiment, while 19 per cent of respondents say they don’t know. The poll, which was conducted online and can’t be assigned a margin of error, suggests that younger Canadians aged 18 to 24 are far more likely to think the country belongs to Indigenous peoples, at 58 per cent, compared with Canadians…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous nations plan customs-free trade corridor across Canada-US border

September 30, 2025 41

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Just west of Fort Qu’Appelle in…

Read more
National News

Yukoners take part in national citizens’ assembly on climate change

September 30, 2025 30

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News Sean Barnaby was one of three Yukoners…

Read more