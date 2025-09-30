National News
Hudson’s Bay hearing to get charter auction approved adjourned over new bid

September 30, 2025 166 views

By Tara Deschamps Another unsolicited bid for the royal charter that established the Hudson’s Bay Co. has emerged, adding a new complication to plans to auction off the historic document. The company was due to ask the Ontario Superior Court on Monday to allow for the sale of the 1670 charter next month. However, when the hearing got underway, Bay lawyer Ashley Taylor instead asked for an adjournment because of an offer the retailer received from an unidentified party Sunday around 11 p.m. “There is some question about where it came from and how it was possible to bring it forward,” Taylor said before adding the retailer needs more time to “take a breath, think about next steps.” Judge Peter Osborne approved the adjournment because “it’s frankly too important not…

