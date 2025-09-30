Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says major projects push can coexist with reconciliation

By Alessia Passafiume Reconciliation has not returned to the back burner as Canada pushes forward to develop major projects, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon said in an interview just ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Simon told The Canadian Press she sees a firm commitment to ensure Indigenous Peoples are involved as the major projects process evolves. “We need an economy for Indigenous Peoples as well,” Simon said. “You can’t thrive — and survive — without an economic base.” The major projects legislation that passed in June received widespread condemnation from Indigenous leaders who feared it wouldn’t respect their rights to free, prior and informed consent. The bill allows the federal government to sidestep existing laws and select projects to fast track for development with cabinet approval. No…