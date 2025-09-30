New Major Projects Office absorbing existing team already doing much of the same work

By Nick Murray The federal government’s new Calgary-based major projects office to help fast track major infrastructure proposals will absorb a similar division created in Ottawa just over one year ago to do almost the same thing. The Clean Growth Office launched in July 2024, as a division within the Privy Council Office. It was allocated $9 million in funding over three years, and was mandated to implement a cabinet directive to speed up the government’s decision-making on clean growth projects, referring to proposals for projects that reduce environmental impacts and help mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. In August, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the creation of the Major Projects Office “to streamline federal approval processes to get major projects built faster.” Neither Carney nor his office mentioned the existence of…