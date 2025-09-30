National News
Prime Minister Mark Carney tells Indigenous people “we will not fail you”

September 30, 2025 220 views

OTTAWA- While the country marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Prime MInister Mark Carney told Indigenous  people, “we will not fail you.” He told a crowd assembled for Truth and Reconciliation activities in the Ottawa that at the beginning of his mandate he installed a painting outside cabinet offices that begins with colour and fades as you pass by it. He said he began his discussion with the painting because it depicts both the pain of repression, a painful part of Canada’s shared history with Indigenous peoples and the possibility of renewal . He says he sees it every time he enters the cabinet building, so he and his colleagues  “remember what came before us and are seized with the task ahead of us. We will not fail…

