Assembly of First Nations calls for action towards reconciliation

Unceded Algonquin Territory, Ottawa, Ontario – Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief, Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, ihas called on Canada to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commissions (TRC) 94 Calls to Action and at the same time close the First Nations infrastructure gap. On the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day, Natinal Chief Woodhouse Nepinak said “Reconciliation requires a new relationship with the Crown, one built on mutual respect and full implementation of our Treaty rights, inherent rights, title and jurisdiction, and our rights under international law,” said Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, National Chief of the AFN. “Today is a day to honour all survivors of the residential schools and to commit ourselves to the actions and investments needed to build strong First Nations and…