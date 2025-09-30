National News
ticker

Assembly of First Nations calls for action towards reconciliation

September 30, 2025 225 views

Unceded Algonquin Territory, Ottawa, Ontario – Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief, Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, ihas called on Canada to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commissions (TRC) 94 Calls to Action and at the same time close the First Nations infrastructure gap. On the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day, Natinal Chief Woodhouse Nepinak said  “Reconciliation requires a new relationship with the Crown, one built on mutual respect and full implementation of our Treaty rights, inherent rights, title and jurisdiction, and our rights under international law,” said Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, National Chief of the AFN. “Today is a day to honour all survivors of the residential schools and to commit ourselves to the actions and investments needed to build strong First Nations and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

What’s still needed after the Pope’s residential schools apology? Sustained action, humility and heart

September 30, 2025 165

By Tiffany Dionne Prete Assistant Professor As we observe National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, it…

Read more
National News

Prime Minister Mark Carney tells Indigenous people “we will not fail you”

September 30, 2025 220

OTTAWA- While the country marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Prime MInister Mark Carney…

Read more