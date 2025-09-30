What’s still needed after the Pope’s residential schools apology? Sustained action, humility and heart

By Tiffany Dionne Prete Assistant Professor As we observe National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, it is relevant to remember the late Pope Francis. As the first Latin American and Jesuit Pope, his leadership was marked by efforts to face difficult issues, including those affecting Indigenous Peoples in Canada. One of the most significant moments of his papacy for this country was his historic public apology for the Catholic Church’s role in the Indian Residential School system. This apology was long-awaited by Survivors, their families and Indigenous communities across Canada. As the actions of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) demonstrated, and as the Pope and many others noted during his visit and since that time, reconciliation is not a single event. It is a long and difficult process requiring…