Federal government denies funding for rural school food program

October 2, 2025 171 views

By Talar Stockton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The Canadian government has denied funding for Yukon First Nations Education Directorate’s rural nutrition program. The program — which was operated in cooperation between the non-profit group and First Nations governments in the territory — provided meals to students in rural Yukon schools. Earlier this year, the federal government announced it would be changing the way that it reviews applications made to access funding through Jordan’s Principle. The legal principle is named for an Indigenous boy whose cost of care was volleyed back and forth between the Province of Manitoba and the federal government. Jordan River Anderson of Norway House Cree Nation was born in 1999 and had a serious medical condition. Per the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, after spending the…

