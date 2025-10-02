National News
ticker

Animated short ‘Pow!’ tells the story of Indigenous Youth learning to appreciate culture

October 2, 2025 126 views

By Dionne Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews As a child, filmmaker Joey Clift recalls being “dragged” to powwows by his insistent mother — even though he would have rather stayed home. Despite his resistance, he soon grew to appreciate the events as a show of the thriving culture that Indigenous people have worked to keep alive. That experience is the inspiration behind a new animated comedic short film titled Pow! that’s been premiering at film festivals across “Canada.” It’s set to screen at the Vancouver International Film Festival on Oct. 12. With a runtime of just over eight minutes, Pow! is packed with fun imagery as it follows Jake, a young Indigenous boy who prefers playing his video games over being present at a powwow. Clift, who is from…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

ROPE Squad searching for federal offender on Canada Wide Warrant

October 2, 2025 41

KINGSTON, ONT. – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is asking for the public’s assistance…

Read more
National News

How is there no office for Indigenous rights complaints?

October 2, 2025 214

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet Paul Dubé’s historic visit to Neskantaga First Nation…

Read more