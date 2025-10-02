Animated short ‘Pow!’ tells the story of Indigenous Youth learning to appreciate culture

By Dionne Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews As a child, filmmaker Joey Clift recalls being “dragged” to powwows by his insistent mother — even though he would have rather stayed home. Despite his resistance, he soon grew to appreciate the events as a show of the thriving culture that Indigenous people have worked to keep alive. That experience is the inspiration behind a new animated comedic short film titled Pow! that’s been premiering at film festivals across “Canada.” It’s set to screen at the Vancouver International Film Festival on Oct. 12. With a runtime of just over eight minutes, Pow! is packed with fun imagery as it follows Jake, a young Indigenous boy who prefers playing his video games over being present at a powwow. Clift, who is from…