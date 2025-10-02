Tŝilhqot’in Nation extends child care agreement with B.C., Canada

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Williams Lake Tribune The Tŝilhqot’in Nation hosted federal and provincial ministers in Williams Lake on Saturday, Sept. 27, to advance the nation’s jurisdiction over its child and family services. The Nitsilʔin-Qi (Council of Chiefs), together with Mandy Gull-Masty, federal minister of Indigenous Services and Jodie Wickens, B.C.’s minister of Children and Family Development, announced the signing of an amendment to their coordination agreement, extending it from a one-year to a five-year agreement. “The child welfare system has never worked for our people. We know how to care for our families and our children. It is deep in our teachings and identity as Tŝilhqot’in people,” said Tribal Chief Otis Guichon in a press release, commending their federal and provincial partners. Listen to the…