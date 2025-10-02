B.C. Conservatives shuffle critics portfolio after Elenore Sturko ousted

British Columbia’s Conservative Party has shuffled its critic portfolios to fill a hole left by Elenore Sturko, who was ousted from the party last week. Party Leader John Rustad says the changes are to focus “oversight across every ministry,” and includes him taking over as critic for Indigenous relations and reconciliation, a ministry portfolio he once held under the former B.C. Liberal government. Scott McInnis, who was the Indigenous critic, moves to tourism, the Columbia Basin Trust and deputy Indigenous relations critic. Among the highest profile replacements is West Kelowna-Peachland rookie MLA Macklin McCall, who is now critic for the solicitor general and public safety, taking over from Sturko. She is sitting as an Independent MLA after Rustad fired her from caucus hours after he won a leadership review with…