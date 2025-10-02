National News
Vigil to be held for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls

October 2, 2025 125 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A vigil honouring Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls and two-spirit persons (MMIWG2S) will take place ths weekend in Fort St. John. The gathering is scheduled for Saturday, October 4th, recognized as the National Day of Action for MMIWG2S, the second day bringing the issue to the forefront following May’s Red Dress Day. The National Day of Action for MMIWG2S was first recognized in 2006 by the Sisters in Spirit initiative. The event will coincide on the day following the “Understanding Human Rights: In Fort St. John and Beyond” lecture scheduled for the Lido Theatre. According to Statistics Canada, Indigenous women are among the highest rates of preventable deaths. Between 2009 and 2021, 490 women were…

