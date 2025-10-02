Local businesses map out support for Palestine

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Catherine Wiebe said she reacted “viscerally” to the poems in “A Million Kites,” which are adapted from interviews with Palestinian children during the war in Gaza. Within the slender paperback volume are heartbreaking cries of confusion and grief from the war’s youngest victims. “I have four children of my own between two and 13,” Wiebe said in an interview. “To think about the cares of my children and to compare them to the cares of these kids … it’s just so much.” Wiebe runs Firefly and Fox Books in downtown Simcoe, an independent bookstore with a sizeable selection of books written by or about Palestinians. Over the past six months, Wiebe has raised nearly $900 for the Gaza Medical Support…