National News
ticker

Local businesses map out support for Palestine

October 2, 2025 194 views

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Catherine Wiebe said she reacted “viscerally” to the poems in “A Million Kites,” which are adapted from interviews with Palestinian children during the war in Gaza. Within the slender paperback volume are heartbreaking cries of confusion and grief from the war’s youngest victims. “I  have four children of my own between two and 13,” Wiebe said in an  interview. “To think about the cares of my children and to compare them  to the cares of these kids … it’s just so much.” Wiebe runs Firefly and Fox Books in downtown Simcoe, an independent bookstore with a sizeable selection of books written by or about Palestinians. Over  the past six months, Wiebe has raised nearly $900 for the Gaza Medical  Support…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

ROPE Squad searching for federal offender on Canada Wide Warrant

October 2, 2025 41

KINGSTON, ONT. – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is asking for the public’s assistance…

Read more
National News

How is there no office for Indigenous rights complaints?

October 2, 2025 215

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet Paul Dubé’s historic visit to Neskantaga First Nation…

Read more