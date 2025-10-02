Ontario communities mobilize against Ford’s fast-track bill

By Abdul Matin Sarfraz Local Journalism Initiative, Canada’s National Observer Ramon Kataquapit travelled hundreds of kilometres from North Bay to Kingston this weekend to join events opposing Bill 5 because he has seen what mining has done to his community. The youth leader from Attawapiskat First Nation says Ontario’s Bill 5, which lets the Ford government fast-track development in the mineral-rich Ring of Fire, could bring the same kind of damage already felt in the James Bay lowlands. “We know the impacts of mining firsthand,” Kataquapit said. “When Doug Ford says First Nations will be well-compensated, we hear rhetoric not reality. We’ve lived through broken agreements, polluted waters and compromised health. That’s why I worry about what Bill 5 will mean for the next generations.” Kataquapit is the founder of…
