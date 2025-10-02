Four area drivers facing charges

HALDIMAND COUNTY – Haldimand Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged three area drivers with impaired driving over the weekend. OPP said on September 27, 2025, at about 2:10 a.m.,Haldimand OPP on patrol on Highway 6 near Hagersville attempted to conduct a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle “that brought attention to police.” An OPP officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but OPP said, “the vehicle failed to acknowledge the efforts of police. Once the vehicle was stopped, the individual was taken into custody.” Thomas Maracle, 42, of Hagersville has been charged with the following offences: Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) Drive Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor Fail to Stop for Police Class G1 Licence Holder – Unaccompanied by Qualified Driver He is…