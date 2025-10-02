National News
ticker

How is there no office for Indigenous rights complaints?

October 2, 2025 214 views

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet Paul Dubé’s historic visit to Neskantaga First Nation in September inspired the Ontario ombudsman to call on the federal and provincial governments to take  “immediate action” to address “unacceptable and unsafe conditions” in the fly-in community. But while Dubé’s office seeks to better respond to the human rights complaints of Indigenous people and communities, Canada is responsible for most programs and that puts a response to those concerns out of reach. “There is an ombudsman for every province in Canada and two of the territories,” Dubé said. “There’s a national ombudsman for Ireland, for England, for Japan, for the Netherlands, just about every country has a national ombudsman. In Canada, there should be someone to go to for those federal matters –…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

ROPE Squad searching for federal offender on Canada Wide Warrant

October 2, 2025 41

KINGSTON, ONT. – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is asking for the public’s assistance…

Read more
National News

Four area drivers facing charges

October 2, 2025 163

HALDIMAND COUNTY – Haldimand Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested and charged three area drivers with impaired…

Read more