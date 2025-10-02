How is there no office for Indigenous rights complaints?

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet Paul Dubé’s historic visit to Neskantaga First Nation in September inspired the Ontario ombudsman to call on the federal and provincial governments to take “immediate action” to address “unacceptable and unsafe conditions” in the fly-in community. But while Dubé’s office seeks to better respond to the human rights complaints of Indigenous people and communities, Canada is responsible for most programs and that puts a response to those concerns out of reach. “There is an ombudsman for every province in Canada and two of the territories,” Dubé said. “There’s a national ombudsman for Ireland, for England, for Japan, for the Netherlands, just about every country has a national ombudsman. In Canada, there should be someone to go to for those federal matters –…
