ROPE Squad searching for federal offender on Canada Wide Warrant

October 2, 2025 41 views

KINGSTON, ONT. – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant, as a result of their statutory release. Malik Mohamed is described as a Black male, 27 years old, six-foot-four (193 cm), 176 lbs (80 kg), with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Kingston, Toronto and Durham areas. Mohamed is serving a four-year, six-month and 11-day sentence for aggravated assault, discharging a restricted/prohibited firearm with intent, possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition (x2) and failure to comply with conditions of and undertaking/recognizance. Anyone who has been in contact with Mohamed, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or the Provincial ROPE Squad at…

