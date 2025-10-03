National News
Chief Osceola and Renegade have dazzled Florida State fans with tribe’s approval for nearly 50 years

October 3, 2025 99 views

By Mark Long TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — It’s minutes before kickoff at Doak Campbell Stadium, and all eyes are on Chief Osceola and Renegade. With Florida State’s famous war chant echoing from the bleachers and Seminoles players holding their helmets high, Chief Osceola directs Renegade toward midfield while carrying a flaming spear. Renegade, a speckled Appaloosa horse, pauses on the Seminoles logo and rears its front legs, positioning Osceola to thrust the 8-foot, garnet-and-gold-feathered spear into the ground. The crowd erupts into a frenzy as Osceola and Renegade gallop off the field and into a tunnel. The iconic scene has played out flawlessly — with approval from the Seminole Tribe of Florida — hundreds of times over nearly five decades. It’s must-see theater at FSU home games and one of…

