‘He was full of spirit, promise and love’: Police confirm Samuel Bird is presumed dead as search area narrows

By Cara McKenna, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Content warning: This story contains details about a missing teenager and a homicide investigation into his case. Please look after your spirit and read with care. The father of Achakapis (Samuel Bird) shed tears this week as he recalled the moments spent with his son before the teen went missing earlier this year. “Samuel and I used to hang out in my living room before he went to bed, snacking, watching movies or TV shows — and now his spot sits empty,” said Justin Bird, who spoke publicly about the case for the first time at a press conference at Edmonton Police Service (EPS) headquarters. “On car rides, certain songs break me down in tears because they remind me of my Sammy…