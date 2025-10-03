Enbridge CEO urges tanker ban end, says no company will build ‘pipeline to nowhere’

By Lauren Krugel The top executive of Canada’s biggest crude shipper says his company won’t consider devoting anything beyond time and expertise to Alberta’s plan for a West Coast bitumen pipeline unless Ottawa overhauls some major environmental policies. Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel said in a speech to the Empire Club of Canada on Thursday that industry is keen to build and Canada must act urgently if it is to live up to its potential as a global energy player. “The last 10 years have been a competitiveness disaster for Canada. But the next 10 can be a renaissance. If we choose to lead, this is our second chance. One doesn’t often get second chances,” he said. Ebel made his remarks a day after Premier Danielle Smith announced $14 million in…
