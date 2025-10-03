National News
Brantford man facing 15 more charges of human trafficking, child pornography and more

October 3, 2025 263 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police have laid an additional 15 charges of human trafficking, making child pornography and luring a child under 16 years of age against a 32-year-old city man. After receiving more information that the man was in possession of child pornography the Brantford Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) raided a Brantford residence August 19, 2025 and seized multiple computers, cellphones, and electronic devices during the course of the search. ICE unit detectives found evidence of child pornography on the various devices. As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old man from Brantford was arrested Aug., 19, and held for a bail hearing. The accused was then charged with the following: one charge of Accessing Child Pornography, and two counts of Possession of Child Pornography contrary to the Criminal Code….

