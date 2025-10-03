Saskatchewan Signs Agreement in Principle for residential school compensation

By Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder Île-à-la-Crosse, Saskatchwan-On Monday, September 29, 2025, a historic event took place in Île-à-la-Crosse, in northern Saskatchewan. Premier Moe, together with survivors of the Île-à-la-Crosse Residential School that operated in the community from the 1860s until the 1970s, signed an Agreement in Principle for compensation relating to the wrongs committed by the residential school system. The Île-à-la-Crosse Boarding School Steering Committee Inc. is composed of 12 board members representing 20 communities in Northwest Saskatchewan, including but not limited to Île-à-la-Crosse, La Loche, Beauval, Patuanak, Pinehouse, Buffalo Narrows, Turner Lake, Jans Bay, Cole Bay, Green Lake, Dore Lake, Sled Lake, Michel Village, Dillon, and Garson. The committee has been actively advocating for Survivors of the Île-à-la-Crosse School for over two decades. Founding members…