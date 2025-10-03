National News
ticker

Saskatchewan Signs Agreement in Principle for residential school compensation

October 3, 2025 225 views

By Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder Île-à-la-Crosse, Saskatchwan-On Monday, September 29, 2025, a historic event took place in Île-à-la-Crosse, in northern Saskatchewan. Premier Moe, together with survivors of the Île-à-la-Crosse Residential School that operated in the community from the 1860s until the 1970s, signed an Agreement in Principle for compensation relating to the wrongs committed by the residential school system. The Île-à-la-Crosse Boarding School Steering Committee Inc. is composed of 12 board members representing 20 communities in Northwest Saskatchewan, including but not limited to Île-à-la-Crosse, La Loche, Beauval, Patuanak, Pinehouse, Buffalo Narrows, Turner Lake, Jans Bay, Cole Bay, Green Lake, Dore Lake, Sled Lake, Michel Village, Dillon, and Garson.  The committee has been actively advocating for Survivors of the Île-à-la-Crosse School for over two decades. Founding members…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Chief Osceola and Renegade have dazzled Florida State fans with tribe’s approval for nearly 50 years

October 3, 2025 100

By Mark Long TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — It’s minutes before kickoff at Doak Campbell Stadium, and…

Read more
National News

‘He was full of spirit, promise and love’: Police confirm Samuel Bird is presumed dead as search area narrows

October 3, 2025 119

By Cara McKenna, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Content warning: This story contains details about a…

Read more