Kate Dickson’s Orange Shirt Day Talk in Burlington Calls for Action, Not Apologies

By Jack Brittle, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Burlington Local-News.ca On September 30, the Burlington Public Library (BPL) hosted an event led by Indigenous educator Kate Dickson, titled “Understanding Orange Shirt Day.” The name of the event refers to the custom of wearing orange shirts on September 30, National Truth and Reconciliation Day, in remembrance of the children who died at residential schools throughout Canada’s history. The talk was held at the Central Branch of the BPL, in its Centennial Hall. Before the talk, Parampreet Khanuja, BPL’s events coordinator, introduced Dickson to the room and gave her a traditional tobacco offering. “Tobacco is called sacred currency by the way,” Dickson said. “So when an elder, particularly, is asked to do something, you give a tobacco pouch. And when you give that…