Teenager facing weapon charge after altercation in Hagersville

HALDIMAND COUNTY – A 17 year-old-youth is facing a series of charges after Haldimand Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapons complaint on Railway street in Hagersville September 25, 2025, at about 4:20 p.m.. OPP said the investigation determined that two people under the age of 18 years of age, were involved in an altercation earlier that day. As a result, a 17-year-old youth has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences: Pointing a Firearm Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Carrying Concealed Weapon Uttering Threats – Cause Death of Bodily Harm Assault Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other than to Attend Court The youth’s identity…