Non-profit dog rescue society delivers relief for Eskasoni

October 3, 2025 124 views

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post A non-profit company from Antigonish is stepping in to help out with the stray dog problem in Eskasoni First Nation. It’s not the only community with a dog problem these days. In a sad turn of events, the provincial SPCA is so overwhelmed with homeless dogs that it can no longer provide services for capturing and kenneling them. Coastal K-9 staff visited Eskasoni last week to collect stray or surrendered animals. They can’t take any dogs that have owners, but at least two dogs were handed over to them by people no longer able to give adequate care. The Nova Scotia SPCA recently cancelled half of its municipal contracts for bylaw enforcement or kennel services, saying it must focus resources…

