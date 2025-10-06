National News
ticker

Embattled figure in Native politics resigns as chairman of pueblo governors council in New Mexico

October 6, 2025 220 views

By Morgan Lee SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An embattled figure in Native American politics has resigned as chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors and ended his outside consulting work for the state of New Mexico days after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Records obtained by The Associated Press show James Mountain submitted his resignation letter Tuesday to the council, a prominent advocacy group for 19 Native American communities in New Mexico and another in Texas. He noted it was effective immediately. Also on Tuesday, Mountain terminated his work as a contract adviser to the state Indian Affairs Department, said Jodi McGinnis Porter, a spokesperson for New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Pojoaque Pueblo police arrested Mountain a week ago on suspicion of driving…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

With deficit set to soar, Ottawa shifts budgets from spring to fall

October 6, 2025 181

By Craig Lord Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal government plans to table the federal budget in…

Read more
National News

‘Dismissing our ‘Dismissing our Mi’kmaw voices’: Passage of bill angers Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw leaders

October 6, 2025 196

By Rosemary Godin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post In a strongly worded press release…

Read more