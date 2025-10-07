Attempted child abduction puts Tla-o-qui-aht community on high alert

By Nora O’Malley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Ty-Histanis, BC – Tla-o-qui-aht Chief Councillor Elmer Frank (Hyou-sin-up-shilth) is asking community members to be diligent about locking doors, especially at night, after a “scary situation” unfolded on Sept. 29 involving an attempted child abduction. That evening a seven-year-old boy was taken from his home and carried through Ty-Histanis and left at the basketball court in Esowista, reads a memorandum released by Tla-o-qui-aht on Sept. 30. Ty-Histanis and Esowista are Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations communities located about 15-minutes from downtown Tofino. The basketball court in Esowista is roughly 10-minutes walking distance from Ty-Histanis. The boy was returned home to his parents, unharmed, read the memorandum. “RCMP are investigating. There have been conflicting reports. We don’t think there is any further risk,” said Chief Frank….
Related Posts
Haudenosaunee Nationals teams compete at Super Sixes tournament in Oshawa
October 8, 2025 19
By Sam Laskaris Writer A preview of the lacrosse action that will be staged at the…
Ironmen drop road contest in Orangeville
October 8, 2025 27
By Sam Laskaris Writer It was not the preferred result. But Ryan Davis, the head coach…