National News
Attempted child abduction puts Tla-o-qui-aht community on high alert

October 7, 2025 198 views

By Nora O’Malley Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Ty-Histanis, BC – Tla-o-qui-aht Chief Councillor Elmer Frank (Hyou-sin-up-shilth) is asking community members to be diligent about locking doors, especially at night, after a “scary situation” unfolded on Sept. 29 involving an attempted child abduction. That evening a seven-year-old boy was taken from his home and carried through Ty-Histanis and left at the basketball court in Esowista, reads a memorandum released by Tla-o-qui-aht on Sept. 30. Ty-Histanis and Esowista are Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations communities located about 15-minutes from downtown Tofino. The basketball court in Esowista is roughly 10-minutes walking distance from Ty-Histanis. The boy was returned home to his parents, unharmed, read the memorandum. “RCMP are investigating. There have been conflicting reports. We don’t think there is any further risk,” said Chief Frank….

