New Indigenous ceramics gallery now a permanent feature of the Gardiner Museum

October 7, 2025 245 views

 By Crystal St.Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com  The Gardiner Museum in Toronto will open its new 9,000 sq. ft. ground floor space on Nov. 6 following a $15.5 million transformation, described as a once-in-a-generation renovation. The museum is one of the world’s leading institutions devoted to ceramics. Located on the University of Toronto’s St. George campus, and founded in 1984 by George and Helen Gardiner, it houses more than 5,000 ceramic objects, from the ancient Americas and Europe to the works of contemporary artists. It’s dedicated to “clay” serving as “a bridge between cultures, histories, and people.” The newly renovated space features the new Collection Galleries; a fully-equipped clay studio called the “Makerspace”, where visitors of all ages can experiment with the medium; a Community Learning Centre for education…

