Ironmen drop road contest in Orangeville

By Sam Laskaris Writer It was not the preferred result. But Ryan Davis, the head coach of the Six Nations Ironmen, is not overly concerned his charges were downed 8-5 this past Friday by the host Orangeville Blitz. The Ironmen, who are in their first season competing in the Northern Premier Hockey League, had won their home opener a week earlier. But the match against the Blitz was their first road contest. Davis knew the Blitz would be a formidable opponent. “It was to be expected,” he said. “Orangeville on paper has a really good team. I wasn’t surprised. I made our team aware that they’re probably one of the top teams in the league. They’ve got 3-4 guys drafted to the National Hockey League. They’ve got 3-4 guys that…