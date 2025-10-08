National News
Smith’s plan threatens ‘fragile’ consensus over development of B.C. coast: Eby

October 8, 2025 107 views

By Wolfgang Depner Premier David Eby says a pipeline plan across northern B.C. by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith threatens community support and social licence that would allow other major projects along the provincial coast to move forward. Smith’s proposal for an oil pipeline to B.C.’s north coast would require Ottawa to scrap a tanker ban in the region, and Eby said Tuesday that such a move risks upsetting the current “fragile consensus” over resource development, one that he hopes to strengthen. If there is to be a conversation, Eby said, it should be about a “real project,” not one that hasn’t secured a proponent, funding or environmental assessment approval. When you apply that test, Eby said, Smith’s plan “fails on every count.” “The premier of B.C. is not a threat…

