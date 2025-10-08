Inuit-led solution aims to avoid killing of Marineland’s 30 belugas

By Dominique Gené, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News A Nunavik man says Inuit leaders should step in to provide habitat to 30 beluga whales at Marineland that are at risk of being euthanized because the amusement park in Niagara Falls, Ont. can’t afford to keep them. Jason Etok, who lives in Montreal but grew up in Kangiqsualujjuaq, suggested the whales can be reintegrated into the wild in areas such as the Hudson Bay, Ungava Bay or the St Lawrence River. “I believe they could survive if they were to be put into the wild with the assistance of trainers that could provide them with nourishments or maybe guidance,” Etok said in an interview Monday — as the clock ticked down on Marineland’s warning. The Niagara Falls amusement park asked…
