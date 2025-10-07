First Nation healthcare gets big expansion in local areas

By Sean Porter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sault Star Indigenous members in Wawa and Chapleau are receiving upgraded and in-depth healthcare from the hospital to their homes. Maamwesying is expanding its Indigenous System Navigator (ISN) to Lady Dunn Health Centre and Services de santé Chapleau Health Services, providing support to members of the Chapleau Ojibwe First Nation, Chapleau Cree First Nation, Brunswick House First Nation, and Michipicoten First Nation, according to a release. “Oftentimes, hospitals are not familiar with the resources available back in our First Nations communities, so our navigators are there to help bridge that information and link clients with the services needed,” said Edith Mercieca, director of home and community care to the Sault Star. The service is offered to patients who respond “yes” to the Voluntary…