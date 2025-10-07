Ottawa shifts budgets to the fall as minister defends new fiscal focus

By Craig Lord Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne on Monday unveiled major changes to how and when the Liberal government will introduce federal budgets in the future as the focus on Ottawa’s current fiscal path intensifies. Champagne announced the Liberal government plans to table the federal budget in the fall going forward, starting with the Nov. 4 spending plan — ending the long-standing practice of releasing the document in the spring. The typically shorter economic and fiscal updates will now come in the spring, closer to the start of the fiscal year on April 1. Questioned by reporters Monday, Champagne argued this shift will offer the “clarity” departments, businesses and policy-makers need to plan better for upcoming fiscal years. The finance department also offered insight into how the Liberals plan to…
