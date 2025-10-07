National News
Hospital in southwestern Ontario unveils Indigenous health strategy

October 7, 2025 218 views

By Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator A hospital near the most populous First Nation in Canada has debuted its first Indigenous health strategy. Around five per cent of Brantford’s population identified as Indigenous as of the 2021 census profile. But the Brantford General Hospital and Willett Urgent Care Centre in Paris — both overseen by Brant Community Healthcare System (BCHS) — also serve residents from the neighbouring Six Nations of the Grand River, and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. “We want to ensure First Nations and Indigenous people feel safe when receiving health care at BCHS and stay connected to their culture, language, and traditions,” Michelle Bomberry said in a media release. Bomberry is the manager of BCHS’s Indigenous Health Services, which was introduced in…

