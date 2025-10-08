Six Nations Firefighters bring on the heat at Second Annual Smoke Dance Competition

By Carly McHugh Writer It was about hot tips and even hotter dance moves, all in the name of fire safety. To kick off Fire Prevention Week, Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services (SNFES) held their annual Fire Prevention Open House on Oct. 4. This year’s theme, Charge into Fire Safety, focused on properly charging, maintaining and recycling lithium-ion batteries. “They’re in everything we recharge, and they’re prone to fire,” said Emma Varhaug, fire and life safety educator with SNFES. “We’re really trying to get the word out there to protect the community.” In lieu of demonstrations, this year’s open house featured a prevention tent, where firefighters gave the community crucial tips about lithium-ion battery safety. They also promoted their Community Connect system, a new tool to help gain important…
