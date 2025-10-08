Local News
ticker

Six Nations Firefighters bring on the heat at Second Annual Smoke Dance Competition

October 8, 2025 91 views
Things were heating up with Six Nations Firefighters marking Fire Prevention Week with displays and a smoke dance competition Saturday outside Fire Station One in Ohsweken. (Photos by Carly McHugh)

By Carly McHugh Writer It was about hot tips and even hotter dance moves, all in the name of fire safety. To kick off Fire Prevention Week, Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services (SNFES) held their annual Fire Prevention Open House on Oct. 4. This year’s theme, Charge into Fire Safety, focused on properly charging, maintaining and recycling lithium-ion batteries. “They’re in everything we recharge, and they’re prone to fire,” said Emma Varhaug, fire and life safety educator with SNFES. “We’re really trying to get the word out there to protect the community.” In lieu of demonstrations, this year’s open house featured a prevention tent, where firefighters gave the community crucial tips about lithium-ion battery safety. They also promoted their Community Connect system, a new tool to help gain important…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Province proposes criteria for special economic zones

October 8, 2025 6

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative…

Read more
National News

Shelter-in-place order issued in First Nation as police search for 2 armed suspects

October 8, 2025 23

Ontario Provincial Police  (OPP)  issued a shelter-in-place order in a northern Ontario First Nation as officers…

Read more