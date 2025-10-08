Walk-through vigil honours community members lost to violence

By Carly McHugh Writer This Oct. 4, Six Nations stood together to remember 43 community members that were tragically lost as a result of violence. Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services and its Deyetiyenyadoha program held a walk-through vigil, in honour of the Native Women’s Association of Canada’s (NWAC’s) annual Sisters in Spirit initiative and the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ Peoples. Red clothing items hung throughout the white tent, creating stark contrast amongst the pictures and possessions left behind. However, the families of the lost wanted to spread a different message. They wanted to focus on remembering their light. “Sometimes, we don’t want to remember all the tragedy that happened, and the families want to keep it that way,” said Amber Silversmith,…