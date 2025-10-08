Local News
ticker

Walk-through vigil honours community members lost to violence

October 8, 2025 95 views
Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services and its Deyetiyenyadoha program held a walk-through vigil, this past weekend. (Photos by Carly McHugh)

By Carly McHugh Writer This Oct. 4, Six Nations stood together to remember 43 community members that were tragically lost as a result of violence. Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services and its Deyetiyenyadoha program held a walk-through vigil, in honour of the Native Women’s Association of Canada’s (NWAC’s) annual Sisters in Spirit initiative and the National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ Peoples. Red clothing items hung throughout the white tent, creating stark contrast amongst the pictures and possessions left behind. However, the families of the lost wanted to spread a different message. They wanted to focus on remembering their light. “Sometimes, we don’t want to remember all the tragedy that happened, and the families want to keep it that way,” said Amber Silversmith,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Province proposes criteria for special economic zones

October 8, 2025 6

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative…

Read more
National News

Shelter-in-place order issued in First Nation as police search for 2 armed suspects

October 8, 2025 23

Ontario Provincial Police  (OPP)  issued a shelter-in-place order in a northern Ontario First Nation as officers…

Read more