Six Nations Councillor questioning tourism building costs

Six Nations new Tourism Welcome Centre has Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) members questioning costs. Councillor Dayle Bomberry told SNEC he has concerns over the new tourism centre’s budget and a lack of background on the project. Bomberry asked how the cost of the new Tourism Welcome Centre grew from roughly half a million dollars to more than $1.1 million. The issue came up at SNEC’s General Finance Committee meeting on October 6. During the adoption of meeting minutes from September 15, Bomberry raised concerns about the lack of clear budget information provided to council in earlier stages of the project’s approval. “When we originally approved that, I know there was a submission being made for funding of $300,000, and that’s all we had before us,” Bomberry said. “At that…
