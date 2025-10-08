Former Six Nations Police officer facing breach of trust and obstruction charges

Local News
SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- The Hamilton Police Service has been called in to investigate the conduct of a former  Six Nations Police officer who is facing Breach of Trust and Obstruction of Justice charges. Sergeant Raymond Johnson, a 14-year member of the Six Nations Police Force, was arrested and charged with Breach of Trust by Public Officer and Obstruction of Justice. Johnson was scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford Oct. 9, 2025. Johnson is no longer employed with the Six Nation Police Service. Six Nations Police said because charges are before the courts police will not provide details or comments to maintain the integrity of the court proceedings….

