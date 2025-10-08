Six Nations health explores program transfer to local control

Six Nations is going to keep looking into and asking community members what they think of transferring the responsibility for health services from Indigenous Services Canada to the nation. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) passed a motion, at its General Council meeting on September 9. to support a community engagement plan to see what the community wants to do regarding community health services. The Well-Being Committee is exploring a potential health transfer from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) to the community, with the decision resting on what community members want for the future of local health services. Director of the Well-Being Department, Debra Jonathan, explained that the Health Services Integrated Fund, provided by ISC since 2016, has supported the work of considering a possible transfer. “It depends on what the community…