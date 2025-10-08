Ontario Premier Doug Ford takes a stroll with Mississaugas of Credit First Nation through Hagersville

By Lynda Powless Editor The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with an unexpected event on September 30, 2025. They took a walk… with Ontario Premier Doug Ford through Hagersville. The Premier and Chief Claire Sault were joined by Greg Rickford Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and an estimated 150 community members and neighbours from surrounding areas as they walked through the town. The Hagersville walk was held in remembrance of those lost and in support of Survivors who continue to live with the impacts of the residential school system, MCFN communciations said. Chief Claire Sault spoke about her mother’s experiences with residential school and her own personal journey with healing. Ontario Premier Doug Ford talked…
