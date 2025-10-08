Local News
Woodland Cultural Centre puts the “evidence” on display in resurrected Mohawk Institute

October 8, 2025 88 views
Woodland Cultural Centre’s Mohawk Institute restoration tells a heartbreaking story of children. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By Carly McHugh Writer The numbers are staggering, the stories horrifying. They happened behind closed doors and beyond parents’ eyes. For 142 years over 15,000 children attended the Mohawk Institute Indian Residential School on Six Nations lands adjacent to Brantford. Within its walls generations of children would suffer physical or sexual abuse and be subjected to back breaking labour all while never knowing if they would ever leave . The school closed in 1970, becoming a place where some survivors and their families would not even set foot. Until the Woodland Cultural Centre (WCC) began their ‘Save the Evidence campaign’ to turn it into a safe space to spread awareness about what really went on at Canada’s longest-running residential school. Last Tuesday on Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth…

