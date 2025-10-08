National News
ticker

Women in Mexico step up to protect ancient Aztec farms and save a vanishing ecosystem

October 8, 2025 36 views

By Teresa De Miguel MEXICO CITY (AP) — Jasmín Ordóñez looks out from a wooden boat at the water as she crosses a narrow channel that connects a labyrinth of chinampas, island farms that were built by the Aztecs thousands of years ago. “Let’s close our eyes and ask our Mother Water for permission to sail in peace,” she said as the boat moves slowly, in contrast to the frenetic traffic of Mexico City just a few miles away. Ordóñez owns one of these island farms, first created with mud from the bottom of the lakes that once covered this area. When the boat arrives at her island, she proudly shows the corn and leafy greens she grows. Her ancestors owned chinampas, but she had to buy this one because…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Province proposes criteria for special economic zones

October 8, 2025 7

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative…

Read more
National News

Shelter-in-place order issued in First Nation as police search for 2 armed suspects

October 8, 2025 23

Ontario Provincial Police  (OPP)  issued a shelter-in-place order in a northern Ontario First Nation as officers…

Read more