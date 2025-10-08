Peacemaking program finally has a new home to call its own

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald STAND OFF – A new facility on the Blood Reserve will be home to the Kanai Peacemaking Program and, it’s hoped, to a future circuit courtroom. Since 2008, the program has been revitalizing traditional Blackfoot practices into justice processes, while also helping Blood Tribe members learn their traditional ways of knowing. The Blood Tribe utilized Anabel Crop Eared Wolf’s dissertation on Kainai peacekeeping and peacemaking, which was published in 2007. When the Kainai Peacemaking Program began, the courts would often refer the older adults to the peacemakers but have recently expanded to referring young offenders to the Peacemakers. On Tuesday, the Blood Tribe opened a new home base for the Peacemakers to work out of to better serve those navigating the…