National News
ticker

Peacemaking program finally has a new home to call its own

October 8, 2025 34 views

By Alexandra Noad, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald STAND OFF – A new facility on the Blood Reserve will be home to the Kanai Peacemaking Program and, it’s hoped, to a future circuit courtroom. Since 2008, the program has been revitalizing traditional Blackfoot practices into justice processes, while also helping Blood Tribe members learn their traditional ways of knowing. The Blood Tribe utilized Anabel Crop Eared Wolf’s dissertation on Kainai peacekeeping and peacemaking, which was published in 2007. When the Kainai Peacemaking Program began, the courts would often refer the older adults to the peacemakers but have recently expanded to referring young offenders to the Peacemakers. On Tuesday, the Blood Tribe opened a new home base for the Peacemakers to work out of to better serve those navigating the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Province proposes criteria for special economic zones

October 8, 2025 3

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative…

Read more
National News

Shelter-in-place order issued in First Nation as police search for 2 armed suspects

October 8, 2025 23

Ontario Provincial Police  (OPP)  issued a shelter-in-place order in a northern Ontario First Nation as officers…

Read more